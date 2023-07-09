The Ascension Chapel in Cove received a $20,000 Preserving Oregon grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division. The funds will help fund a planned roof replacement estimated to cost $100,000.
The Ascension Chapel, part of the Ascension School Camp & Conference Center campus in Cove, was built in 1876 and is likely one of the earliest Oregon entries into the National Register of Historic Places, having been recognized in 1974.
Cove Ascension School Camp and Conference Center/Contributed Photo
The Pendleton Center for the Arts, a former Carnegie Library constructed in 1916, received a $14,893 Preserving Oregon grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division. The funds will go toward exterior upkeep that entails repairing and painting the wooden features of the building that help to ensure historic windows and doors stay in good repair
The Ascension Chapel in Cove received a $20,000 Preserving Oregon grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division. The funds will help fund a planned roof replacement estimated to cost $100,000.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
The Ascension Chapel, part of the Ascension School Camp & Conference Center campus in Cove, was built in 1876 and is likely one of the earliest Oregon entries into the National Register of Historic Places, having been recognized in 1974.
Cove Ascension School Camp and Conference Center/Contributed Photo
The Pendleton Center for the Arts, a former Carnegie Library constructed in 1916, received a $14,893 Preserving Oregon grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division. The funds will go toward exterior upkeep that entails repairing and painting the wooden features of the building that help to ensure historic windows and doors stay in good repair
COVE — The Pendleton Center for the Arts and the Ascension Chapel in Cove are among the 2023 recipients of Preserving Oregon grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division.
The matching grants fund rehabilitation work that supports the preservation of historic resources listed in the National Register of Historic Places or for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites, according to the Oregon Heritage website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.