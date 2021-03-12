LA GRANDE — Three Northeast Oregon hospitals received recognition as top critical access hospitals.
The Chartis Group, which provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry, recently released its annual list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals. Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, and Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, made the list.
Oregon has 25 critical access hospitals, according to a press release from Grande Ronde Hospital, and the three Northeast Oregon hospitals are the only ones in the state on the list for 2021. All three hospitals also are regulars on the list.
Grande Ronde reported this is its fifth time making the top 100 list since its first time in 2011. Wallowa Memorial Hospital reported it has earned the designation eight out of the 11 years and five years consecutively. And Saint Alphonsus made the list for a fifth year in a row.
According to ruralhealthinfo.org, there are 1,350 critical access hospitals nationwide in the nation. The Chartis Group listing, then, places the trio of regional hospitals in the top 7.4% of their peers.
Jeremy Davis, Grande Ronde’s CEO and president, said in a press release it was an honor again to make the list.
“Our providers and staff have been tremendous advocates and it takes a lot of consistent hard work day in and day out to earn this distinction once again,” Davis said. “I am honored to work with a dedicated team of 750 people who understand that a strong and independent health care system is crucial to sustaining the quality of life we all enjoy in our small community. An honor like this, when so many of our nation’s small and rural hospitals are closing, underscores the importance of our continued strength and support. This is something our entire community can celebrate.”
Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy in a press release credited the hospital’s board, the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation and the community.
“Their unwavering support ensures that we have the equipment we need to allow us to continue to add to, and further develop the services that we offer here in Wallowa County,” according to Davy. “Our dedicated staff and top-notch providers bring it all to life.”
Priscilla Lynn, Saint Alphonsus president and chief nursing officer, expressed a similar sentiment in a press release.
“This is a direct result of the daily dedication by our colleagues, physicians and clinicians to provide quality, compassionate care in our community,” she said.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health compiles the annual program to recognize performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX, which relies only on public data and uses 36 indicators to assess rural hospitals across eight area of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes and cost.
