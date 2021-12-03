LA GRANDE — Temperatures in November were warmer than normal in the La Grande area, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 41.8 degrees, 3.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 51.8 degrees, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 63 degrees, recorded on Nov. 15.
Low temperatures averaged 31.8 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 20 degrees, recorded on Nov. 17, the report said.
There were 15 days in November when the low temperature dipped below 32 degrees in La Grande.
Precipitation for the month totaled 2.47 inches, which was 0.44 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on seven days, with the heaviest, 1.30 inches, reported on Nov. 16.
Precipitation for the year is 11.74 inches, which is 3.12 inches below normal, according to the weather service report. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 3.56 inches, which is 0.24 inches above normal.
The outlook for December from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 40 degrees at the start of the month to 37 degrees by the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 26 degrees to 23 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for the month is 1.66 inches.
Temperatures slightly warmer than normal in Wallowa County
Wallowa County experienced slightly warmer than normal temperatures for the month of November, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during the month was 36.3 degrees, 1.6 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 45.8 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 64 degrees on Nov. 14.
Low temperatures averaged 26.8 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 16 degrees, recorded on Nov. 17. The low temperatures plunged below 32 degrees on 23 days in November.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.91 inches, which was 0.27 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 14 days during the month, with the heaviest, 0.34 inches, reported on Nov. 5. Precipitation for the year is 6.77 inches, which is 9.20 inches below normal.
Since October, the water year precipitation at Joseph has been 1.55 inches, which is 1.08 inches below normal.
Wallowa County’s outlook for December predicts near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs fall from 37 degrees at the start of the month to 33 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 21 degrees to 17 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.32 inches for the month.
