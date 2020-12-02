LA GRANDE — The National Weather Service in Pendleton found the November climate in La Grande had hotter high temperatures and lower lows than the historic average.
The average temperature in La Grande last month was 38.8 degrees, which is 0.7 degrees above the historic average. The most severe high temperature recorded was 70 on Nov. 5, while the lowest was 19 on Nov. 11.
Daily low temperatures fell below freezing on 23 of 30 days last month, though the average low was a balmy 28.3 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees below average.
Precipitation last month was close to average, though the 2 inches contributed to La Grande’s total precipitation for 2020 puts it 4.45 inches more than average.
Winds were characteristically animated, with the highest wind gust recorded in town reaching 55 mph on Nov. 18.
The NWS predicted roughly average temperatures and precipitation for the month of December, when La Grande generally sees average high temperatures of 40 degrees early in the month and 37 degrees later in the month. Average lows range from 26-23 degrees as the month progresses.
