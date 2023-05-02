ENTERPRISE — A proposed ordinance to define and place limits on what would be determined to be a nuisance countywide will be on the agenda Wednesday, May 3, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
There was no preview as to what such a nuisance might be in the press release that accompanied the agenda.
In another matter, Todd and Angela Nash are again requesting a zone change on property of there’s.
On Jan. 18, the Nashes requested a change from the “Exclusive Farm Use” to “Rural Service” for their land near the Moffit Brothers gravel pit along Highway 82. Todd Nash recused himself because of a conflict of interest and did not attend the hearing, leaving the matter to Commissioners John Hillock and Susan Roberts.
Fewer than a half-dozen people attended the hearing. No new testimony was allowed on the matter, which had been recessed from Nov. 2.
In other matters, the commissioners will consider:
• Requests for funding to support the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance in putting on the Courthouse Concert Series and the Juniper Jam at $2,000 each for a total of $4,000.
• A request for $5,000 to support the annual “Shake the Lake” Fourth of July fireworks show.
• Initiation of a grant from the Oregon Department of Revenue for the County Assessment Function Funding Assessment Program to the Assessor’s Department.
• An agreement for occupancy for the county Community Service Center for Winding Waters Medical Clinic.
• An easement for Richard Price to install an approach Pipe on Homan Lane in Enterprise.
• Resolutions to appoint members to the county Road Service District Budget Committee, the Budget Committee and an alternate to the Budget Committee.
