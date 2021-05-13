LA GRANDE — Communicating with health care providers on the internet via telehealth is almost as easy as picking up a prescription at a local pharmacy.
Five students at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Nursing at Eastern Oregon University and three community members know this firsthand after taking part in a telehealth simulation program recently in La Grande.
The students played the role of nurses conducting telehealth sessions. The future nurses, using computers, talked with people portraying patients with COVID-19 who had been sent home from hospitals with telehealth kits. The “patients” included Warren Moran of La Grande, who quickly learned how to send the nursing students information about his blood pressure, blood oxygen level, heart rate, temperature and more, before beginning his portrayal. Moran said using his telehealth kit was far from complicated.
“It is very user friendly,” the La Grande resident said.
Nursing students talked with Moran and the other two community members during videoconference calls. The simulated telehealth sessions gave students the opportunity to learn how to detect health condition cues when communicating with a patient over the internet, such as by paying attention to speech patterns.
“We listened to see if patients were finishing their sentences,” said nursing student Ausha Beckrich.
She said people who trail off when talking likely are experiencing breathing problems.
Moran portrayed someone with a blood oxygen level of 93%, which is borderline in terms of whether they need to receive oxygen at a hospital. Moran, during the simulation, made a point of completing his sentences, which indicated to the nursing students he likely did not need to go to the hospital, Beckrich said.
The simulation also provided students with opportunities to see how telehealth can be an educational tool. During one simulation, a woman portrayed a diabetic whose blood sugar spiked, even though she had been consuming little more than tea. The practicing students asked the woman if she was putting anything in her tea. She said honey. The students informed her honey was responsible for the glucose level spike because it contains sugar.
Robin Claudson is a faculty member of the OHSU School of Nursing at EOU and helped run the simulations. She said one of the wonderful things about telehealth is it gives health care providers the chance to prevent patients from unnecessarily coming into clinics and hospitals.
“It reduces emergency room visits,” she said.
Lowering hospital and clinic visits today is particularly important due to the COViD-19 pandemic, because patients coming in can spread the virus to others. Claudson said as a result, the popularity of telehealth is increasing during the pandemic.
“It is blossoming,” Claudson said.
Beckrich said she hopes this trend continues because telehealth makes it so much easier for patients to see health care professionals
“We underutilize it,” she said.
Telehealth is particularly valuable in rural areas, such as Eastern Oregon, where people often have to travel great distances to see doctors. Danielle Patton, a simulation associate and member of the OHSU School of Nursing at EOU faculty, noted those who could benefit from telehealth in this region could include a family from a place such as Keating, 55 miles southeast of La Grande, with a number of young children. Such a family could have telehealth appointments with doctors at Grande Ronde Hospital’s pediatric clinic for its children. Grande Ronde Hospital has the only pediatric clinic in Union and Baker counties.
All of those participating in simulations played the role of individuals who received a message via computer that they needed to talk to a heath care professional because of the information about their health.
“They were red flagged,” Patton said.
The computers that are a part of the telehealth kits are programmed to be on the lookout for conditions such as rising blood pressure and glucose levels.
“They look for trends,” said Jocelyn Brown, a student at the OHSU School of Nursing at EOU.
The telehealth simulation was supported with grant funding from the Health Resources and Series Administration.
The students participating in the simulation will not necessarily be involved in telehealth when they begin their health care careers, Patton said. However, the odds are good they will use telehealth at some point of their careers because of its growing popularity.
“We want them to be prepared for the possibilities of the future,” Patton said.
