PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton said a pair of weather systems moving through the region this week will bring a drop in temperatures and could include snow and freezing temperatures.
Marc Austin, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the first system, a dry front moving into the region on Wednesday, Oct. 21, is expected to bring high temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s, with low temperatures trending into the upper 30s and low 40s.
The weather service expects the cold temperatures to usher in the possibility of light snow accumulations for the Blue Mountains where temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and teens ahead of the weekend. Austin said he expects snow accumulations could amount to as much as three inches, especially above 4,000 to 5,000 feet in elevation, though exact accumulation amounts are uncertain.
“Behind that front on (Oct. 21) and into (Oct. 22) it will be significantly colder,” Austin said.
The National Weather Service expects the first freeze to hit the region Thursday morning and warns people to make sure they are adequately prepared. Austin encouraged people to take the time to winterize their homes and plants as well as monitor weather reports for any changes.
“It’s going to be progressively getting colder, with the most noticeable cold snap coming (Oct. 23) into (Oct. 24),” he said.
The National Weather Service expects to see temperatures drop even colder Friday and Saturday as an arctic air mass moves across the region. The arctic air system is expected to bring widespread temperatures in the low to mid-20s with possible single digits at higher elevations.
According to the weather service, forecast temperatures sit roughly 20 degrees below average for this time of year and, if predictions hold true, Austin said the region may see record low temperatures before the weekend is over.
“We’re talking about 20 degrees below normal,” he said. “We may be setting some new records for the coldest high temperature.”
While the weather is expected to get cold, Austin said the long-term climate predictions show warmer temperatures on the horizon. Austin said climate predictions indicate a possible warm front on the 8- to 14-day outlook that may bring warmer than usual temperatures and precipitation to Pendleton and the surrounding area.
“It’s looking like this might be kind of a short-lived thing, then we might get into a stretch where it’s a little bit warmer than normal after that,” he said. “It still remains to be seen.”
