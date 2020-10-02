LA GRANDE — A year after not submitting any entries into the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest, The Observer claimed five awards in the 2020 edition of the event, including best news photo and best sports story.
The awards are based on work newspapers in the state did during the 2019 calendar year.
The Observer’s centerpiece photo on Friday, March 22, 2019, of a Grande Ronde River rescue attempt in the story “Body sighted in river, not recovered,” won for best news photo in combined circulation groups A-C, which are the three groups for daily publications in Oregon.
The publication’s other winner was the Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, EOU soccer feature “Head over heels to be healthy and on the field,” by sports editor Ronald Bond, which won for combined groups B and C.
The newspaper also garnered a second-place finish for best general feature in the Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, story “La Grande struggles to help the homeless,” by reporter Dick Mason and editor Phil Wright, which chronicled the battle over the city’s warming station ahead of last winter. The ONPA listed the feature second in combined groups B and C.
And The Observer took home second and third place in group C for best special section, with the paper’s annual “Kickoff” football preview magazine earning second and the publication’s “Year in Review” placing third. The “Kickoff” preview was part of a region-wide collaboration that included five Northeast Oregon newspapers and profiled 21 high schools, while the “Year in Review” not only looked back at the year’s top stories but also the biggest of the last decade.
The Observer was part of a sweep in that category by its parent company, EO Media Group, as the East Oregonian’s annual Pendleton Round-Up magazine took the top spot.
As a company, EO Media Group had a solid showing with dozens of awards, including three papers — the EO, the Hermiston Herald and the Wallowa County Chieftain — all winning general excellence in their respective divisions.
