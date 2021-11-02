LA GRANDE — Temperatures were warmer than normal in the La Grande area, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 51.1 degrees, 2.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 63.7 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 85 degrees recorded on Oct. 3.
Low temperatures averaged 38.5 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 28 degrees, recorded on Oct. 7, the report said.
There were five days in October where the low temperatures dipped below 32 degrees in La Grande.
Precipitation for the month totaled 1.09 inches, which was 0.2 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on seven days, with the heaviest, 0.7 inches, reported on Oct. 25.
Precipitation for the year is 9.27 inches, which is 3.56 inches below normal.
The outlook for November from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near to above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 54 degrees at the start of the month to 40 degrees by the end of November. Normal lows fall from 33 degrees to 26 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for the month is 2.03 inches.
Temperatures down in Wallowa County (done)
Wallowa County experienced colder than normal temperatures for the month of October, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during September was 44 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 56.2 degrees, 5 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 75 degrees on Oct. 5.
Low temperatures averaged 31.8 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 16 degrees, recorded on Oct. 12.
There were 13 days in October where the low temperatures plunged below 32 degrees in Joseph.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.64 inches, which was 0.81 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days during the month, with the heaviest, 0.34 inches, reported on Oct. 22.
Precipitation for the year is 5.86 inches, which is 8.93 inches below normal.
The outlook for October in Wallowa County calls for near normal to above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for Joseph fall from 53 degrees at the start of November to 37 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 30 degrees to 21 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.18 inches for the month.
