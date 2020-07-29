The Observer
LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry Northeast Oregon District is implementing public use restrictions as conditions across the region have become warmer and drier.
The state forestry department in a press release stated the rules, which are to help prevent human-started fires, go into effect Friday, July 31. These rules apply to private, state, county and municipal forestlands under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The restrictions prohibit several activities, including open fires, smoking, debris burning and fireworks. From 12-8 p.m. the use of non-industrial chainsaws, cutting, grinding and welding metal and mowing of dried and cured grass with power-driven equipment is off limits.
Also prohibited is the use of tracer ammunition, any bullet with pyrotechnic charge in the base and exploding targets.
The forestry department prohibits sky lanterns throughout the year.
Additional requirements during fire season include electric fence controllers in use be listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services and be operated in compliance with manufacturer’s instructions. A shovel and 1 gallon of water or 2.5 pound fire extinguisher are required when traveling, excluding travel on state highways, county roads and driveways.
