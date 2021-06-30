LA GRANDE — As the weather heats up around the region, fire managers are concerned about the potential for human-caused fires, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Fuel conditions have reached levels that firefighters do not normally contend with until much later in the summer. The measurements that firefighters use to estimate fire potential are setting records for this time of year, the release said. With these record-setting conditions, ODF is urging extreme caution when heading out over the Fourth of July weekend.
“Our measurements of fire danger are currently setting new records. This is significant given the time of year. Our charts are showing conditions more aligned with what we expect to see in August. It is very dry out there. It looks like it could be a long fire season for our folks, and we need help from everyone to set a pace that we can keep up with.” said Logan McCrae, La Grande Unit forester.
The fuel conditions combined with a nationwide draw on firefighting resources have fire managers worried about additional starts. The weather forecast for this weekend calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a high probability of lightning later in the week and throughout the weekend is causing additional worry.
“There’s a good chance we will already be fighting fire due to the lightning that is forecasted," McCrae said. "At this point, we need everyone to be extra cautious as they head out to camp or enjoy the woods this weekend. Leaving the fireworks home, avoiding parking in tall grass, and carrying a few firefighting tools with you are all recommended."
