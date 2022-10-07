LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of wolves in Union County’s Balloon Tree Pack.
ODFW announced the lethal removal authorization Thursday, Sept. 6, after nonlethal measures failed to stop depredations. The department is allowing USDA Wildlife Services to take up to two wolves on private land pastures where the depredations occurred. The permission is valid until Oct. 15.
The pack is known to roam north of Elgin. In late 2019, OR63 dispersed from the Noregaard Pack and became a resident in the southern portion of the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit. OR63 was documented with another wolf in early 2020. The breeding pair produced three pups in 2021 that survived to the end of the year and the family group became known as the Balloon Tree Pack.
Currently, there are at least six wolves in the pack, two of which are juveniles born this year, according to ODFW. Two of the wolves in this pack currently have a working GPS collar.
The producer requested lethal removal of wolves after ODFW confirmed four depredation events on a private land grazing allotment in September, resulting in the death of four sheep. An additional depredation was confirmed in July resulting in three dead goats belonging to a different livestock owner and private land pasture.
“That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules (minimum of two confirmed depredations in nine months),” according to the fish and wildlife department, which can authorize the killing of wolves in chronic depredation situations when there is significant continued risk to livestock present in the area and nonlethal preventative measures were used prior to depredations.
The state said the producer uses human presence and livestock protection dogs to protect his sheep and has employed extra herders, moved camps more frequently to move away from where wolves had depredated previously, and also used foxlights, airhorns and gunshots in an attempt to scare wolves away.
The producer's agent also legally shot a wolf that was caught in the act of fighting with livestock working dogs on Sept. 14. Unfortunately, depredations have continued with the most recent one confirmed Sept. 26.
“Under the rules, there can also be no identified circumstances on the property (such as bone piles or carcasses) that are attracting wolves,” according to ODFW. “The department searched the immediate area for any bone piles, carcasses, or other attractants during their investigations and found none.
Lethal action is authorized with the goal of putting an end to the chronic depredation, but the livestock producer will also continue to use nonlethal measures to reduce conflict.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will post another update about this permit only if wolves are removed or the permit is reissued.
