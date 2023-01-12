Oregon wolf 1

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized lethal removal of up to two wolves in the High Valley area east of Union, an area previously used by the Catherine Pack.

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the lethal removal of wolves who have been killing livestock in the High Valley area. 

The ODFW announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, on its website the lethal removal of up two wolves who killed a total of five calves in confirmed attacks that were investigated on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 29, and Tuesday, Jan. 10.

