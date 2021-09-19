BAKER CITY — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employees killed three wolves from the Lookout Mountain Pack in eastern Baker County Friday, Sept. 17, including the pack's breeding male.
ODFW workers also killed a yearling male and a 5-month-old pup. Six wolves were seen during a flight, according to ODFW. The wolves were on private land near a dead calf, and ODFW is investigating what appears to be another attack by wolves on cattle. Wolves from the pack killed a 6-month-old calf four days ago about eight miles away. Lookout Mountain wolves have killed at least six head of cattle, and injured two others, since mid July.
ODFW announced on Sept. 16 that agency workers intended to kill up to four wolves from pack, including the breeding male. ODFW is not targeting the pack's breeding female. In addition, four ranchers who have lost cattle to the pack are authorized to kill up to two other wolves total.
ODFW estimates the pack consisted of nine wolves, a count prior to the Sept. 17 killing of three wolves.
By targeting the breeding male, ODFW hopes to still allow the breeding female to raise any remaining juveniles. Reducing the number of juveniles she will need to feed increases the likelihood that some will survive, according to a press release from the agency.
The group Defenders of Wildlife criticized ODFW's decision to kill wolves.
"Whenever wolves are put on the chopping block, it is a tragedy,” said Sristi Kamal, senior northwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife. “Lethal control is never a long-term solution and any pups that will be killed under these permits did not even participate in the hunts. There are better solutions than just killing wolves to cultivate social acceptance. Investments in proactive non-lethal efforts can do much more for promoting coexistence."
