LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted size and daily fishing limits in parts of Wallowa and Baker counties due to severe drought conditions and high temperatures, which often lead to degraded water quality and increased fish deaths.
In Wallowa County, limits will be lifted until Sept. 30, when experts predict that drought conditions will improve. The limits apply to Honeymoon Pond, Tee Pee Pond, McGraw Pond, Salt Creek Summit Pond and Kinney Lake.
In Baker County, limits will be lifted until Oct. 10 on Phillips Reservoir between Mason Dam and Hudspeth Road, Thief Valley Reservoir and Powder River between Thief Valley Reservoir and Phillips Reservoir.
There are two exceptions to the rule — bull trout and tiger muskies must be released.
“ODFW encourages anglers to keep any fish that they catch not otherwise listed in the exceptions, and practice ‘if you don’t know, let it go’ in areas you may encounter fish listed as exceptions,” the fish and wildlife department said in a statement.
