SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for feedback ahead of drafting its 2023-25 budget.
The agency is set to host four listening sessions for each region of the state. The Northeast Region virtual session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
The public session will include a timeline for public feedback, overview of the budget, recommended new services and future project plans. Full details on the proposed budget can be viewed at ODFW’s website. The public feedback during the sessions will impact the latest draft of the agency’s future budget plan — the draft will be presented for approval to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in a meeting on June 17.
ODFW is making a point of emphasis to gain input from underserved populations, such as black, indigenous and people of color. The agency is looking for feedback on how to better promote their participation in outdoor recreation and conservation.
In a press release from ODFW, the agency noted that there will be no fee increases for recreational hunting or fishing licenses — the agency typically sees an increase every six years.
Following approval of the 2023-25 budget, the plans head to the 2023 Oregon State Legislature for adoption.
