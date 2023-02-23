LA GRANDE — Two wolves from a new group of wolves in Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit were trapped by USDA Wildlife Services Wednesday, Feb. 22, on private land in Union County. 

According to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, one wolf was lethally removed under a permit given to the landowner who has had four depredations on their property since Christmas Day. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.