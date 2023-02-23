LA GRANDE — Two wolves from a new group of wolves in Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit were trapped by USDA Wildlife Services Wednesday, Feb. 22, on private land in Union County.
According to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, one wolf was lethally removed under a permit given to the landowner who has had four depredations on their property since Christmas Day.
The second wolf was radio-collared and released.
The conditions of the lethal removal permit for the producer allowed for the removal of two wolves and another wolf was removed on Feb. 4.
ODFW has also authorized lethal removal of chronically depredating wolves from a different group of wolves near the border of Union and Baker counties. The producers requested the permit after three separate depredation events were confirmed on their properties on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
The permit allows the producers or their agents to kill up to two wolves on their private land pastures, while continuing to use nonlethal measures. Producers have increased human presence, checked livestock nightly, moved livestock to a pasture next to roads and houses, used fladry and radio to deter wolves.
The permit is valid until March 31 or until both wolves have been removed, whichever comes first.
