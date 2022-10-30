Cones block the entrance to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. As another season of winter driving arrives, the Oregon Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use.
LA GRANDE — As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the state transportation department is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions.
Travelers are being encouraged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use.
“We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.”
Drivers are also encouraged to make sure that their vehicle batteries are strong since their power drops in cold weather, their tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread and that they have at least half a tank of fuel at all times, especially if they are leaving town.
Meanwhile ODOT’s staff is preparing to transition into its winter schedule starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Work schedules will again be split up so that road workers will be on the evening shift, making it easier for ODOT’s staff to respond quickly when a storm hits.
“There will be people available to start plowing snow in the middle of night if necessary,” Strandberg said.
ODOT has again hired additional seasonal employees to do winter road maintenance work. Strandberg said that because of the continuing labor shortage afflicting all of the United States, ODOT has not been able to hire as many seasonal workers as it needs.
“We are still working to fill some vacancies," he said.
In response to the open positions, Strandberg said, ODOT is shifting people from other departments to do winter road maintenance work if they have the proper experience.
ODOT crews will again be applying salt to Interstate 84 to help keep Interstate 84 as free of snow and ice as possible. ODOT started doing this five years ago and, Strandberg said, it is proving to be an excellent tool for keeping Interstate 84 clearer of snow and ice.
“It has been a positive program that keeps our roads safer,” he said.
Strandberg said some motorists initially expressed concerns about the corrosive impact salt could have on vehicles but this is not proving to be a problem.
“I have not heard many negative comments," he said, adding he believes this is because of the small amount of salt ODOT crews apply. “We use as minimal an amount as possible."
Despite the use of salt it is still critical for motorists to use traction tires or chains when bad weather hits, Strandberg said, particularly large trucks. Strandberg said a high percentage of the interstate’s winter closures are caused by large trucks that jackknife because their drivers are not using chains when they are required.
