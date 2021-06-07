WALLOWA COUNTY — People with mobility issues soon will have a much easier time getting to and from sidewalks in Eastern Oregon, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
Starting in 2022, ODOT will repair and upgrade hundreds of sidewalk curb ramps along state highways in several communities in Umatilla, Morrow, Wallowa and Baker counties.
The work is part of a statewide effort to bring curb ramps into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards to improve mobility and safety.
To provide updated information and collect feedback, ODOT is currently holding an online open house through Friday, June 18. During this time, residents can visit https://tinyurl.com/EasternOregonADA2022 to review project information, maps, photos and videos or submit questions and feedback after reviewing the information.
Most projects are being designed this year, with construction beginning in 2022. Eastern Oregon communities that are part of this 2022 construction project include Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Ukiah, Milton-Freewater, Helix, Athena, Wallowa, Lostine, Joseph, Heppner, Ione, Lexington and Baker City.
