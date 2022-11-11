 Skip to main content
centerpiece

ODOT is facing a winter labor shortage

An Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow is driven just south of La Grande on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. 

LA GRANDE — A labor shortage has Oregon Department of Transportation officials juggling schedules and resources in Eastern Oregon as the winter season’s icy grip tightens.

The department's Eastern Oregon region, which is composed of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties, has 300 total positions. The region now has 38 vacancies, about 25 of which are permanent and seasonal road maintenance positions, according to Ken Patterson, the manager of ODOT’s Area 5 region.

Baker dual wing snowplow

An Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow clears a roadway in Baker County. 

A trio of Oregon Department of Transportation snowplows clear the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.
