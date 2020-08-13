UNION — A Oregon Department of Transportation pilot program is giving wings to those with mobility issues in Union.
A total of approximately 150 new curb ramps are being installed in Union by ODOT as part of a test program that will later involve the rest of the state. About 40 new ramps were put in over the past six weeks, and the remainder will be installed next summer, according to ODOT Region 5 Project Leader Howard R. Postovit.
The small ramps built into the curbs of sidewalks are designed to make it easier for people using wheelchairs to pass from the sidewalk to the road. Via the ODOT project, ramps that are at least 20 years old are being replaced with ones that have grades of just 6.5-7%. The new ramps are flatter than the old ones, said construction project manager Dave Davies, of David Evans and Associates, a Portland-based firm ODOT has contracted for the curb project’s design work.
Postovit said Union was chosen for the initial phase of the pilot project because of its flatness. He said this made it easier for workers to test out techniques for installing new ramps more efficiently.
The ODOT pilot project is now continuing in Enterprise and later work will be done in Lakeview. After the pilot project is completed, ODOT will upgrade about 26,000 other curb ramps along state highways throughout the state.
The curb ramp upgrades along state highways in Union will be done on Main Street (Highways 237 and 203) and on Beakman Street, which runs east out of town as part of Highway 203.
ODOT is undertaking the upgrade work because of a lawsuit filed against it in February 2016 by the Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living, a statewide organization promoting accessibility for all Oregonians who have mobility issues. Oregon Centers for Independent Living charged in its lawsuit that many curb ramps in Oregon did not meet federal standards.
The organization and ODOT settled out of court in November 2016 after the transportation agency agreed to upgrade curb ramps on highways throughout the state. ODOT has until 2032 to do this under terms of the settlement.
The upgrades ODOT is making in Union and Enterprise include not only reducing the slope of some ramps but also adding texture panels so that those with vision impairments can detect them with canes or their feet.
Also, the panels are bright yellow so they are easier to see.
“We want (the curb ramps) to jump out,” Davies said.
Each ramp must be one-16th of a inch within the federal Americans with Disabilities Act specifications. In some instances if a ramp is slightly above specifications the concrete has been ground down until it met the guidelines.
Leslie Hasse, a right of way agent with ODOT, said that crews have been greeted with positive comments while working in Union.
“The responses have been very encouraging,” Hasse said.
Davies said he has never forgotten a comment a person made about 35 years ago when he was helping to build sidewalk ramps in another area.
“Someone told me, ‘You are building these now for your grandparents, then they will be for your parents and then, if you are lucky, they will be for yourself.’”
