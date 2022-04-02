Contractors work on the 2nd Street bridge, La Grande, which crosses over the Grande Ronde River and Interstate 84 on Monday, March 21, 2022. The Oregon Department of Transportation is launching several bridge renovation projects that will take place over the summer. Three projects are currently underway, with two in La Grande and one in Wallowa County.
LA GRANDE — Repairs on local bridges are underway in the La Grande area. The Oregon Department of Transportation provided an update on three bridges being worked on, while detailing next week’s plans.
According to a press release from ODOT on Friday, April 1, work may be delayed this coming week as the department waits on steel anchors to be delivered.
The 2nd Street Bridge over Interstate 84 is still closed to vehicular traffic, but bicycles and pedestrians can still cross over. This week’s work will include work on the bridge deck and edge of the bridge, as well as expansion joints.
The McAlister Road Bridge repair work will include drilling holes for the new concrete bridge rail and minor repairs to the bridge deck. According to the press release, workers will be flagging intermittently with delays of up to 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. During non-working hours, there will be no traffic delays.
The OR86 bridge over I-84 at the Richland Interchange will include drilling holes for steel anchors on the new concrete bridge trail. The work will result in intermittent flagging with delays on the same schedule as the McAlister Road Bridge. Similarly, there will be no traffic delays during non-working hours.
Further details on the bridge repair projects can be found on the ODOT website.
