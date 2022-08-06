LA GRANDE — At the confluence of Whiskey Creek and the Grande Ronde River, the traveling public and migrating fish alike are reaping the benefits of an award-winning new project.

The Whiskey Creek Culvert Replacement Project, completed in 2021, was among 14 projects nationwide honored with the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award from the Federal Highway Administration.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer.

