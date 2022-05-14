LA GRANDE — A group of nursing students in La Grande are gearing up to take part in an international service project.
Nine students currently studying at the Oregon Health & Science University La Grande campus will embark on a full-week service project in Honduras this June, focusing on health-related outreach and sustainable development. The trip is student organized, with extensive fundraising efforts underway to afford the trip.
“For most of us, we are wanting to be able to have more experience caring for a more diverse population,” OHSU student Jessica Norton said. “We’d like to gain that experience with a more diverse community and increase access to the care that they’re unable to receive.”
The project is organized through Global Brigades, an international health and sustainable development nonprofit founded in 2007. The organization operates year-round, arranging trips for nursing students and other areas of study alike. The students take on the fundraising and trip planning process, while Global Brigades organizes the service week and gets the students where they need to be to help those in need.
Diana Siltanen, a clinical instructor at the La Grande OHSU campus, helped bring the Global Brigades trip to La Grande for the first time. The partnership stems from connections to OHSU campuses in Klamath Falls, Monmouth and across the state. The nonprofit organization pioneers service trips to locations such as Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, Ghana and Greece.
In addition to Norton, the La Grande students participating in the trip are Kylie Kennedy, Brianna Humeston, Sierra Ashley, Madison Conklin, Morgan Bogart, Tiana Williams, Amanda Vieira De Melo and Lexie Johnson.
For Kennedy, the buildup to the trip has been a worthwhile experience, creating a welcome camaraderie among OHSU students after the pandemic limited in-person interactions over the last two years.
“We’ve been in school online for our first year and a half, so this has been our first term where we have classes together in person,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s been a great opportunity to really get to know people.”
Fundraising is a key component of taking part in the trip, which is open to all current OHSU students as well as recent alumni. As of Friday, May 13, the group has raised nearly $34,000 of the funds necessary for the entire trip, which will cost around $50,000.
“The students do their own fundraising and organized that process entirely on their own,” OHSU Diversity Coordinator Beckie Juarez said.
In addition to fundraising for travel costs, the group was required to raise roughly $1,000 worth of supplies to hand out during their time in Honduras — the items include hygiene packs and travel-size toiletries. Upon arriving in Honduras, the group will be led by Global Brigades organizers to pinpoint projects in areas of need.
“It’s going to be very structured. They have pretty much every hour of the day planned for us,” said Norton, who has been sharpening up on Spanish language speaking skills and watching preparatory videos as she readies for the trip.
Kennedy noted that the trip is an opportunity to apply her studies in a real-world setting. Hearing stories from previous students who participated in international service trips inspired her to take part in a similar experience.
“I have gained skills working through the health care field within the last six years that I think would be really beneficial in an area like Honduras,” Kennedy said.
Juarez noted that a local group of OHSU previously planned a service trip to Thailand, but the pandemic put a halt on those plans and the possibility of other service trips.
“I know students were disappointed about that, then COVID hit and took away those opportunities altogether,” Juarez said. “This is the first international trip students here have been able to take since then.”
May 17 fundraising dinner
With the group set to leave for Honduras on Saturday, June 18, the La Grande brigade is continuing its fundraising efforts to meet its quotas. The group is hosting a fundraising dinner at Tap That Growlers on Tuesday, May 17, from 4-9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older, $7 for ages 12 and younger, and will provide a meal including a hamburger or hot dog, macaroni salad, chips, cookie and a drink sample. To purchase tickets, email globalbrigades- lagrande@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.