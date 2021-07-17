LA GRANDE — A Oklahoma man was arrested the afternoon of Friday, June 16, by La Grande Police after allegedly driving recklessly through the city at high rates of speed and attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
Carl Lee Archer, 39, of Warner, Oklahoma, was arrested on multiple charges after he was observed allegedly running the stop sign at the intersection of May Lane and Riddle Road, according to a La Grande Police Department press release,
Archer was arrested after the 911 dispatch center in La Grande received numerous calls of a disturbance between a man and a female on May Lane near Watson Street in northeast La Grande and of the two being in a silver Ford pickup traveling at a high rate of speed and damaging a stop sign.
Officers located the vehicle they were in, a 2020 Ford F150, at the intersection of May Lane and Riddle Road.
Officers attempted to stop Archer on Island Avenue near Riddle Road. Archer did not immediately pull over and continued traveling west on Island Avenue. Within a short time, Archer pulled over on Island Avenue near the Interstate 84 overpass. Archer was uncooperative and refused to get out of the vehicle he was driving.
After a few minutes he sped away, continuing west on Island Avenue. La Grande Police officers and deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office initially pursued Archer but the pursuit was quickly stopped " ... in the interest of the safety of our community," according to the press release.
Shortly after the pursuit was called off, a community member called to report a suspicious vehicle on L Avenue near 11th Street. Law enforcement officers then quickly located the vehicle, Archer and his adult female passenger. Archer was taken into custody without further incident.
Archer was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail on charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, attempt to elude, hit and run with property damage and second-degree criminal mischief.
The Oregon State Police also assisted with the case.
The case involving Archer remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed according to the press release. Anyone with additional information, is asked to contact the La Grande Police Department at 541-963-1017.
