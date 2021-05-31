FLORA — The annual Flora School Days will be virtual this year, held Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5, online at www.floraschool.org.
The mission is the same — promoting and celebrating pioneer skills and lost arts — but presented in a thoroughly modern format.
On each of the first four days of the event, a pioneer artist will walk viewers through a prerecorded demonstration. The live broadcast each evening begins at 6 p.m.
• June 1 — Nickie Sanchez (Custom Creations by Nickie, San Diego, California) demonstrates patchwork sewing, hand-piecing nine-patch placemats using the card trick block and a treadle sewing machine.
• June 2: Andy Boyd (Boyd Blacksmithing, Lostine) pounds out rosehead clinch nails.
• June 3: Justin Riley (Riley River Forge, Walla Walla) prepares a hide for tanning and then tans a hide using brains.
• June 4: David Spurlock (YouTube’s “Hanging with Dave” and Little River Forge, Mountain View, Arkansas) wanders around to show you medicinal- and food-use plants in your own backyard.
June 5 delivers a full day of demonstrations with a live broadcast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 8 a.m. — Andy Sparrell (Andy Sparrell Specialties, Dayton, Washington) twists, bends and pounds out fork, knife and spoon, a matched set.
• 10:15 a.m. — Nathan Thompson (Rusty Hammer Forge, Walla Walla) uses hand tools and hot metal to transform blocks of wood into bowls.
• 12:30 p.m. — Mark McVane (Metalcraft Northwest, Walla Walla) walks viewers through making hinges.
• 2:45 p.m. — Vanessa Thew Thompson (North End Crossing, Flora) while stoking the wood cookstove will create a savory galette and a dessert galette-recipe will be available. While making galettes, she will give you various tricks for using a wood cookstove.
To enjoy the demonstrations produced by Flora School volunteers, go to www.floraschool.org and click on the “Live Broadcast” tab or go to the Flora School YouTube page. During the demonstrations, whether live or prerecorded, viewers may ask questions.
More detailed information on this year’s “Old skills for a new time — Flora School Days online” is available at www.floraschool.org. Or contact the Flora School Education Center at 1-541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net.
