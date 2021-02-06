ELGIN — One person is dead following a sledding accident Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Spout Springs between Elgin and Weston, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The release stated emergency personnel from Elgin Rural Fire Department, La Grande Fire Department and the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at Spout Springs Ski Resort regarding a sledding accident and CPR in progress. Spout Springs is closed, according to the release.
The victim, Rosa Itzel Farias, 27, from Pasco, Washington, died at the scene.
After investigation, the sheriff’s office confirmed eyewitness reports claiming Farias was traveling as fast as 20 mph on an inflatable sled when she struck a light pole, causing fatal injuries.
