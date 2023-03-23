Shaw Creek
A law enforcement officer stands near a bridge over Shaw Creek outside of Elgin on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Multiple law enforcements agencies were in the area searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in Island City followed by a high-speed chase that involved gunfire.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — One of the suspects arrested after a high-speed car chase in July 2022 out of Island City pleaded guilty and was convicted on charges of felony and misdemeanor fleeing on Tuesday, March 21.

Union County Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Ashtin Romine to 18 months of supervised probation for felony fleeing. He was represented by court-appointed counsel Kathleen Dunn, of Canyon City.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

