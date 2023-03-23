A law enforcement officer stands near a bridge over Shaw Creek outside of Elgin on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Multiple law enforcements agencies were in the area searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in Island City followed by a high-speed chase that involved gunfire.
LA GRANDE — One of the suspects arrested after a high-speed car chase in July 2022 out of Island City pleaded guilty and was convicted on charges of felony and misdemeanor fleeing on Tuesday, March 21.
Union County Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Ashtin Romine to 18 months of supervised probation for felony fleeing. He was represented by court-appointed counsel Kathleen Dunn, of Canyon City.
Romine was arrested July 17 on charges of reckless endangering and misdemeanor and felony fleeing. He was indicted by a Union County grand jury, which updated his charges to first-degree attempted burglary, reckless driving and misdemeanor and felony fleeing.
Demus Montez, Jessica Spalinger and Romine were all arrested after an attempted burglary at Muzzleloader’s and More in Island City and a subsequent car chase. According to law enforcement, the trio fled from the parking lot in a car driven by Spalinger, injuring the business owner’s daughter, Randi Shafer. They were pursued in a high-speed chase during which shots were fired at Oregon State Police. The chase ended in Elgin with all three suspects fleeing on foot into the underbrush near Indian Creek before being apprehended.
Romine was transferred to an inpatient treatment facility in December. Upon his release he is required to immediately report to the Union County Jail.
As part of his probation, Romine must submit to testing for controlled substances or alcohol and report for alcohol/substance use evaluation. He is not allowed to have or use any illegal drugs or alcohol and must forfeit all drug paraphernalia. Romine cannot frequent places where illegal drugs are kept, used or sold nor associate with people known to use, sell or possess illegal drugs. Romine also is not allowed to go to bars or taverns.
Additionally, Romine is required to participate in and complete all the requirements of Union County Treatment Court and to attend and complete the Union County Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days.
He also must write letters of apology to the victims. These letters will be approved by the Union County District Attorney’s Office. Romine is prohibited from having any contact with the victims.
Powers discharged the count of misdemeanor fleeing — meaning the court did not impose punishment. The other charges were dismissed.
