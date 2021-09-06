IMBLER — One person was injured in a single-vehicle evening when his car crashed into a power pole on Highway 82 about 1 mile north of Elgin on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The accident, which ignited a small fire and was reported at about 7:20 p.m., occurred when the driver of a southbound vehicle lost control and then hit a power pole on the east side of Highway 82, according to Forrest Warren, assistant chief of the Imbler Rural Fire Department.
The collision sheared off the pole, causing its electrical lines to fall to the ground and start a fire. The blaze was quickly put out by Imbler Rural Fire Department firefighters. At the same time, other Imbler Rural Fire Department firefighters used extrication equipment to remove the driver of from his vehicle.
The driver, an adult male, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital by the La Grande Fire Department.
Warren was impressed by how quickly his department’s firefighters arrived at the scene.
“Our crew members came out of everywhere as usual. They did a great job," he said.
Those assisting the Imbler Rural Fire Department at the scene included members of the Elgin Rural Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation, who assisted with traffic control at the accident scene.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
