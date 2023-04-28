Kelly Ryan outdoor
Presidential finalist Kelly Ryan, right, talks with Michael Hatch, the director of Eastern Oregon University's Outdoor Adventure Program, during a reception on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Badgley Hall.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Kelly Ryan, one of Eastern Oregon University’s three presidential finalists is also a finalist for the top leadership post at another university.

Ryan is one of four finalists for the president’s position at West Liberty University in West Liberty, West Virginia, according to Director of Media Relations Maureen Zambito. Ryan was interviewed as a presidential finalist earlier this month at West Liberty University, the oldest university in West Virginia.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

