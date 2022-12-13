LA GRANDE — A Boise, Idaho, man sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident near the west exit of Ladd Canyon on Interstate 84 just past midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The accident occurred about 8 miles east of La Grande when a gray Chevrolet Impala driven by Charles Jason Hall, 34, collided with the trailer of a commercial motor vehicle.
The trailer was sitting in the roadway after the driver of the tractor pulling it, Mukhanmadjon Sanaev, 27, of San Francisco, lost control of it due to snow and wind, according to the Oregon State Police. The tractor came to rest in the median and the trailer ended up blocking both westbound lanes of I-84.
Hall had to be extricated from his vehicle by crews from the La Grande Fire Department and the La Grande Rural Fire Department because it was under a trailer after hitting it from the side, according to La Grande Fire Department Chief Emmitt Cornford.
The fire chief said he was impressed with how fast crews from his department and the La Grande Rural Fire Department were able to extricate the patient despite the snowy and windy conditions they faced. He said the process took about 20 minutes.
“The crews got him out pretty quickly," Cornford said.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.
The commercial motor vehicle and the Impala were both removed from the scene by a tow company.
