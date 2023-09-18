Over 20 personnel across multiple agencies responded to the 3200 block of North Fourth Street in La Grande when a semitruck drove off Interstate 84 and crashed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The semi caught fire, which spread to a nearby barn. A travel trailer and car parked near the barn also sustained damage in the fire.
Crews from the La Grande Fire Department hose down a semitruck, barn and tree near the 3200 block of North Fourth Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when it left the roadway and crashed before catching fire.
Interstate 84 motorists are directed to stay clear of the scene of a semitruck crash in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The semi was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, crashed and caused a fire near the 3200 block of North Fourth Street.
LA GRANDE — The driver of a semitruck who was killed in a crash in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 16, after leaving Interstate 84 has been identified by police, according to a Sept. 18 press release.
Oregon State Police said Victor Lee Jones, 62, of St. George, Utah, was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a Volvo commercial motor vehicle, drove off the roadway, went through an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fence and struck a tree.
