LA GRANDE — The driver of a semitruck who was killed in a crash in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 16, after leaving Interstate 84 has been identified by police, according to a Sept. 18 press release.

Oregon State Police said Victor Lee Jones, 62, of St. George, Utah, was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a Volvo commercial motor vehicle, drove off the roadway, went through an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fence and struck a tree.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

