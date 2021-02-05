LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff's Office reported a La Grande-area resident shot a home invader at around 4:26 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, who then disarmed the resident and assaulted him with the gun before the victim's son took control of the moment.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Jose Jesus Diaz, 27, of Plains, Montana, broke into a garage at a residence on the 60000 block of Bushnell Road in southern La Grande and then broke into a vehicle in the garage, alerting the residents of the home.
One resident armed with a rifle confronted Diaz. A violent struggle ensued, the sheriff's office reported, and the rifle went off and Diaz was shot in the arm. According to the release, Diaz then disarmed the victim and began to assault them with it.
At that point, the victim's son engaged Diaz, disarming him and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.
Diaz was arrested and is being housed in the Union County Correctional Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault, attempted assault, robbery, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, trespass and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Diaz, the victim and the victim's son were all transported to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and said it will release additional information as it becomes available.
State court records show Oregon State Police just three days prior — on Tuesday, Feb. 2 — cited Diaz for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.