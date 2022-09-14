LA GRANDE — One suspect arrested after a high-speed car chase in July out of Island City accepted a plea offer from the Union County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Sept. 12.
Jessica Spalinger pled guilty to and was convicted on charges of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person. The final charge is a felony level offense.
Spalinger is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced her to 70 days in county jail with credit for time served.
The plea deal also includes a special condition. Spalinger has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in the prosecution of the two co-defendants — Ashtin Romine and Demus Montez.
Following her release, Spalinger will undergo 36 months post-prison supervision with a drug and alcohol package. She will be required to complete 80 hours of community service and her driver’s license will be suspended.
Spalinger was arrested on July 17. A Union County grand jury also indicted her on two additional felony counts of first-degree attempted burglary and third-degree assault, but those charges have been dismissed.
Spalinger, Montez and Romine were arrested in connection to a burglary at Muzzleloader’s and More and subsequent car chase out of Island City. According to law enforcement, the trio fled from the parking lot in a car driven by Spalinger, injuring the business owner’s daughter, Randi Shafer. They were pursued in a high-speed chase where shots were fired at Oregon State Police. The chase ended in Elgin with all three suspects fleeing on foot into the underbrush near Indian Creek.
In August, Montez pleaded not guilty on all charges against him. He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and misdemeanor fleeing.
Montez is represented by his court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph. He has a pre-trial conference scheduled in February 2023 for a jury trial arranged to start the following month.
Romine, who is represented by his court-appointed counsel, Kathleen Dunn, of Canyon City, has waived his right to have his case brought to trial within 60 days of arrest. His plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Spalinger is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 28 for a restitution hearing.
