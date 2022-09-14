LA GRANDE — One suspect arrested after a high-speed car chase in July out of Island City accepted a plea offer from the Union County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Sept. 12.

Jessica Spalinger pled guilty to and was convicted on charges of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person. The final charge is a felony level offense.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

