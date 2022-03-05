SALEM — A half million in state dollars is going to the Wallowa History Center to update its Bear-Sleds Ranger Station, $1.5 million is going to the efforts to restore Pendleton’s Historic Rivoli Theater, and Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, is getting $5 million to expand its surgical center.
The fairgrounds in Union, Umatilla and Wallowa counties received $1 million each. The Baker County Fairgrounds received $2 million.
Those funds and a lot more are coming out of the 2022 short legislative session, which wrapped up Friday, March 4, four days ahead of its deadline.
Republican Sen. Bill Hansell, of Athena, said to speed up the session, his party on March 3 agreed to suspend the rules that required the full reading of bills before floor votes, a move the GOP has used to slow down majority Democrats from ramrodding through their agenda.
Hansell during an interview March 3 said he would be heading back home after the final few bills go to a vote March 4. He said this short session was unusual because of the influx of federal money for allocations.
“So it was far more than what I remember the short session having available in the past, and it will be a one-time-opportunity type thing,” he said.
Big money comes to La Grande
The funding came out of House Bill 5202, the 114-page spending bill that allocates tens of millions of dollars for projects statewide. Hansell said he was involved in a couple of key appropriations, including $5 million for the project to expand the surgical center at Grande Ronde Hospital.
Other projects in La Grande also received big allocations, including $4 million to Eastern Oregon University to improve its grand staircase and $1 million for EOU’s Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship.
Tim Seydel, Eastern Oregon University’s vice president for university advancement, said that restoring the staircase would help EOU in many ways.
“This investment for renovation of the grand staircase will impact everything from enrollment to tourism, and, significantly, it leverages the connection between the university and community,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the hard work of our regional legislators, advocating for this one-of-a-kind piece of architecture which restores a vital and historical access point for students, faculty, staff and community members.”
Hansell said the hospital is in the beginning stages of the $50 million project, and asking for 10% seemed steep.
In a normal short session, he said, that kind of fund request would have been shoved to the next long session. So he said he conferred with his friend and colleague Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland, who encouraged him to apply.
“It ended up getting funded as well,” he said.
Grande Ronde can use this money to leverage more grants and funding opportunities, he said.
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said he worked to bring state funding to projects in his district, which now spans Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties.
“The projects within HB 5202 were requested by the communities,” Smith said, “and then I negotiated on their behalf, as a member of the full Ways and Means (Committee) and the Capital Construction Subcommittee.”
But he also said he partnered with fellow lawmakers on projects they wanted for their districts.
“I did everything I could to support my colleagues,” he said.
The $1 million in funding could go a long way for the Union County Fairgrounds, whose board members are eying a major renovation project.The fairgrounds are in dire need of a new sewer line connection, which would allow sewage to run from the facilities to the city of La Grande’s system. The Union County Fairgrounds are currently without functioning restrooms after its septic tank went out several years ago, which has created problems in costs associated with rentable portable toilets and the overall capacity to host events.
The project, which would run a line across Interstate 84 and the Grande Ronde River via the Second Street overpass, is estimated to cost approximately $2 million. The Union County Fairgrounds received approximately $270,000 in state funding earlier in the year, but still faced a large deficit.
In addition to events, the facility serves as a crucial emergency site for Union County. Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo previously stated that the Union County Fairgrounds have played a large role in distributing COVID-19 vaccinations and tests during the pandemic.
Ukiah School District teachers benefit
Getting $500,000 for teacher housing in Ukiah was another focus, Hansell said.
The village of Ukiah in southern Umatilla County has teachers driving there from as far as Hermiston. In the winter, when roads can shut down, that’s a problem because most Ukiah students walk to school.
Hansell said Ukiah School District Superintendent Jim Reger had the idea to have housing for teachers to use during inclement weather or that could be part of a hiring package to incentivize a teacher to live in Ukiah.
Hansell said this is funding that makes a difference to a community.
Funding bump for Rivoli
Not all bills are winners
Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, said the money from the short session will benefit her district, but funding for those projects were possible only because the Democrats supported them. The two key bills she pushed for, she said, did not make it.
Levy led the charge on House Bill 4127, which would have pulled an additional $1 million from the state general fund into the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund to compensate ranchers for wolf problems.
She was a chief sponsor of the bill, along with Smith, Hansell and fellow Republicans Rep. Mark Owens of Crane and Sen. Lynn Findley of Vale. But the bill faced strong opposition from Democrats and environmental groups and never made it out of committee.
Likewise, Levy and Hansell were the chief sponsors on HB 4154, which would have provided $400,000 to expand the capacity of the fuel farm at the La Grande/Union County Airport.
“I didn’t get funding for either one of them,” she said. “Those were my top priorities.”
Hansell said he had two bills, one didn’t even get a hearing and one he had to “gut and stuff” and it still didn’t go. He said there were 50 bills with Democrats as chief sponsors that moved forward in the Senate, compared to just four bills with Republican chief sponsors.
He also said the short session was biting off more than it could swallow.
“We’re trying to do far too many major policy bills in the short session,” he said. “It was never intended for that.”
Hansell said there are two fronts when it comes to legislation: policy and projects. Policy proposals he tends to bring in the long session, he said, and in this short session he worked on projects only. That work involves finding sources to fund everything from infrastructure improvements to building construction.
He said it takes fostering relationships, collaboration and teamwork to deliver funds to crucial projects in Eastern Oregon.
“That’s rewarding as well,” he said.
