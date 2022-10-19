LA GRANDE — Three La Grande city councilors are vacating their seats at the end of 2022 — leaving some big shoes to fill.

Two long-standing councilors announced in February 2022 they would not be running for reelection. Gary Lillard and John Bozarth have collectively served the city of La Grande for nearly 50 years. Lillard currently holds the fifth council seat and has served various positions within the city for almost 30 years. The sixth seat is held by Bozarth, who has served more than 10 years on the city council and more than 20 years with the city in total.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

