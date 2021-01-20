LOSTINE — Results from the recent online MidValley Theatre Co. community film festival indicate theater and creativity are absolutely alive and well in Wallowa County, according to a press release.
A bevy of prizes for the event came from Copper Creek Mercantile in Joseph, and included best cinematography for Madison Falk, best direction for Anna Moholt, best script for Foster Hobbs and many more.
Designed as an alternative while live performances are not an option during the coronavirus pandemic, the event drew short films and photographs from all over the county. Released on New Year’s Eve for public viewing, the festival offers a little taste of everything, with fantasy, sci-fi, mystery, mockumentary, action, music videos, landscapes, mixed media and vignettes among the entertainment.
The family-friendly festival gallery remains open and includes seven 48-hour film challenge shorts, 11 open-submission films, a slideshow of selected pictures from six photographers, one audio-only song and a brief awards video, all produced by people in Wallowa County ranging in age from 12 to 77.
Each 48-hour film had to include a window, a person in a mask and the line “until we meet again.” Genres for each of those teams were drawn out of a hat. Open submissions drew entries including stop-motion, tutorial, art, documentary, stories and music.
“It is so inspiring and fun to see what people came up with,” event organizer Jennifer Hobbs said. “The quality and variety of submissions is wonderful.”
View the gallery at tinyurl.com/ONLINE-COMMUNITY-FILM-FEST and at www.youtube.com/channel/UCYbjqSNDMUkhk0PxwPb0AxQ/featured. Luke Zwanziger created both for the festival.
Thanks to a grant from Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition, viewing is free.
MidValley Theatre plans to stage its next play — a mystery — as soon as it can be done safely. In the meantime, the company is exploring ways offering another pandemic-safe video project.
