LA GRANDE — It is a question many people ask themselves.
How do we respond to someone who we fear is considering suicide?
The answers will be provided at a pair of free online suicide prevention clinics the Center for Human Development is conducting Tuesday, Dec. 1, and on Dec. 15. Tuesday clinic will start at 4 p.m. and it will be repeated Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Each clinic will run up to two hours.
Those participating in the online clinics, which will be identical, will be taught the Question, Persuade and Refer method for helping those contemplating taking their own life. QPR is a process through which people first learn how to ask a friend or family member they are concerned about if they are considering taking their own life and, if they are, how to persuade them to get help and, finally, how to refer them to professionals who can help them.
Aaron Grigg, mental health director for the Center for Human Development, said he wants to get as many people trained in QPR as possible in Union County. He compares it to having people trained in CPR.
Grigg said it is important for people to know QPR so they feel comfortable having a conversation with someone who is struggling with mental health.
Both online clinics will be conducted by Teresa Dowdy, a La Grande High School counselor and QPR trainer.
Grigg said there is a need for the suicide prevention clinics now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that many people are experiending mental health issues now because of the increased isolation it is forcing people to endure. Grigg fears this may result in long-term difficulties for more people.
To register for either of the clinics go to CHD’s website, www.chd.org.
