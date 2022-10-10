LA GRANDE — A city council in Malheur County wants state officials and gubernatorial candidates for governor to know its dissatisfaction with a law that decriminalized certain illegal narcotics.

The Ontario City Council sent a letter Tuesday, Oct. 4, to Oregon media outlets, including The Observer, and Gov. Kate Brown, along with gubernatorial candidates Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson stating that Measure 110, passed by voters in 2020, has “disastrously impacted our community.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

KATU reporter Evan Schreiber and Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Dirk VanderHart contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.