LA GRANDE — An open house for the new Youth for Christ building in La Grande, one 12 years in the making, is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.
Visitors will discover the new facility, known as the J House, possibly offers as many advantages over its previous structure as there are books in the Bible.
“It is so much bigger and will allow us to do so many more things,” said Kevin Rainey, the executive director of Eastern Oregon Youth for Christ since 2006.
The new building — its official name is the Youth for Christ Eastern Oregon J House Youth Center — is 6,100 square feet, about six times more space than the old J House structure, which also was at Second Street and J Avenue across from La Grande High School before it was torn down in late 2018. The old building had served as YFC’s J House since 1990.
Features of the new J House, which is for youths age 11-19, include gym space for sporting activities such as basketball and volleyball, a commercial-grade kitchen with a steam banquet table to keep food warm and a second-floor mezzanine with pool and foosball tables and air hockey.
The new J House also has cafeteria tables from the old Central Elementary School on K Avenue, which was torn down about three years ago.
Another plus is space for Taste of the Tiger, La Grande High School’s student-run coffee shop, which will rent space at the J House after moving out of the high school building. Taste of the Tiger sells coffee and snacks, serving people inside and via an outdoor pickup window.
Later this school year, a foldable stage will be added to the new J House for concerts and other activities.
Until now, many J House activities had to be conducted at other sites around town because it did not have the space to accommodate students for activities.
YFC’s J House began operating on a limited basis last week. It is now open Monday through Thursday 3-5 p.m. and two nights a week for campus life programs.
Kim Rainey, a volunteer, said the new building is a hit with students because of its features and additional space. She is excited about the prospect of the improved facility attracting more students to the YFC program, which she said helps young people move in the right direction and provides a sense of belonging.
“It gives kids a positive avenue for getting involved,” said Rainey, the wife of Kevin Rainey.
Kristian Giese, a La Grande Middle School eighth-grader, is among the students who is a fan of the new building.
“The extra space is great,” the student said.
YFC will expand its J House activity schedule once the La Grande School District is able to offer onsite instruction to middle and high school students when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Then the J House also will be open before school, starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and at the noon hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays to serve free lunches.
Being open early is helpful for students whose buses arrive well before school starts.
“This will give students a good place to hang out with adult supervision,” Kevin Rainey said.
The lunches at the J House have traditionally been a big hit with students, drawing about 150 each Tuesday and Thursday. Tacos will be served on Tuesdays, and macaroni and cheese and chicken nuggets on Thursdays. This menu schedule has been in place for years, and Rainey said student surveys indicate they do not want it changed.
He noted youths coming for the free lunches will be able stay there throughout their lunch periods, giving the staff more time to meet with the students. Rainey said at the old building students had to grab their lunches and leave because of lack of space.
Rainey first began planning for the creation of the new building 12 years ago. He said to see it finally completed is a dream come true.w
“It is exciting to be in it and to see kids in it,” the executive director said.
The new building’s total cost was $900,000, Rainey said, and grants and donations funded the construction. The largest grant was $250,000 from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington. The money from Murdock came in the form of a “top-off” grant, which is provided after the building is ready for occupancy.
Rainey said after the Murdock Charitable Trust announced YFC would receive the grant, YFC obtained a $250,000 bridge loan for the completion of the project. The Murdock grant will pay off the loan, which was from two donors who did not charge interest, Rainey said.
The YFC J House organization did not take on any debt to construct its new building.
“We made a commitment at the beginning not to have any debt,” Rainey said. “The Lord has blessed us, for we are debt free.”
Multiple businesses donated services or provided them at discounts including EARP Concrete Finishing and Construction, David Kinney of Western Automatic Sprinkler and Summit Construction, the project’s general contractor.
The YFC J House open house will run Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People will be admitted for tours of the building every hour during the celebration. The center will have a maximum capacity of 50 people because of COVID-19 social distancing regulations. Also, visitors will be required to wear face coverings and temperatures will be taken.
For more details and to RSVP for the event, go to www.eoyfc.org/youthcenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.