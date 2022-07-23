LA GRANDE — The Department of Transportation plans to replace the Meacham Creek and Union Pacific Railroad Bridge in 2024, a project that will cost an estimated $6.9 million.

According to ODOT, the bridge, located on the I-84 Frontage Road at milepost 239, is structurally deficient and does not provide adequate clearance between piers and the railroad tracks.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.