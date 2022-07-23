LA GRANDE — The Department of Transportation plans to replace the Meacham Creek and Union Pacific Railroad Bridge in 2024, a project that will cost an estimated $6.9 million.
According to ODOT, the bridge, located on the I-84 Frontage Road at milepost 239, is structurally deficient and does not provide adequate clearance between piers and the railroad tracks.
“We do routine bridge inspections every two years, and that’s how it was determined that we needed to replace this bridge,” said Erin Winterton, a transportation project manager working on the Meacham Bridge renovation.
ODOT noted several concerns about the bridge in their report, including the poor condition of the rail and deck, severe concrete deterioration, cracks in the pavement and concrete grinders, insufficient clearance between the piers and the railroad tracks and the bridge’s one-way traffic allotment.
Winterton noted that on ODOT’s sufficiency rating scale, the bridge, which was built in 1925, scored 38.5 out of 100. “The bridge deck and the bridge rail especially need attention,” she said.
Due to a variety of maintenance needs and increasing maintenance costs, the department opted to replace the bridge completely rather than make repairs to the existing one. The project involves removing the existing bridge and constructing a wider one that accommodates two-way truck traffic and that has sufficient clearance.
The project will go out to bid in September 2023 and construction is scheduled for the spring and summer of 2024. According to ODOT, the project will require a road closure. Vehicles will be able to make a detour around the construction via I-84 Exit 234.
The department will provide more information about the project’s impacts closer to construction.
There will be an in-person open house for those interested in learning more about the project on July 26 at 5 pm at the ODOT Meacham Maintenance Station, located at 64462 Old Oregon Trail Road, Meacham, 97859.
ODOT encourages local residents and businesses to visit the project’s website for more information. For those who want to keep up-to-date on the project, the department offers Northeast a sign-up on the website for Northeast Oregon news releases.
