LA GRANDE — The result of a recent Oregon School Activities Association investigation lifted a weight off the shoulders of La Grande High School, but opinions are still lingering on the origin of the allegations of racism and where the involved schools go from here.
Following a 4A state playoff matchup on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, a Gladstone football player and parents accused the La Grande football team of racist remarks throughout the game. After months of speculation and in-depth investigation by a third party, OSAA ruled on Jan. 11 that the allegations could not be verified. The claims did a number on the parties involved, leaving some entities questioning the process and others just wanting to move on.
“The whole thing has obviously been hard,” La Grande head football coach Rich McIlmoil said. “It’s been hard on me, it’s been hard on our team and it’s been hard on our kids.”
The investigation revealed three findings. Two allegations of racism could not be proved. The third section of the findings noted that an official calling the game identified a Gladstone coach by his race, and the official had apologized to the coach before the game was over.
Officials association response
Peter Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Officials Association, addressed the findings regarding his officiating crew involved in the game.
“In my opinion, the private investigator did a very good job of portraying the fact that nothing really happened,” Caldwell said. “One of the referees did indeed call a coach Black, but that was because he was the only Black coach on the staff. If they were all Black and there was one white coach, he probably would have identified him as the white coach.”
OSAA’s statement on the findings revealed that the organization is working with the Northeast Oregon Football Officials Association to conduct implicit bias training and the OSAA’s racial equity training. Caldwell said he saw no immediate need for repercussions to his specific officiating crew.
“They didn’t do anything wrong, so there shouldn’t be extra training for just us,” Caldwell said. “I don’t disagree with the fact that every official and association in the state probably needs to have that training, but to single my association out I don’t agree with.”
Caldwell also noted that the officials association has not yet been contacted about the training.
Under the spotlight
For the La Grande football team and athletics community, the end of the investigation is a relief after being under suspicion and in the statewide spotlight. On Nov. 12, leading Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives issued a statement condemning the alleged actions of the La Grande football team.
“I think all of us try to do the best job that we can. For people to judge us and point fingers, I have to laugh because nobody’s perfect in this world. When people start pointing fingers, they need to question who they are, too,” McIlmoil said. “Unless they know the whole situation, they probably need to just watch and let the process play out.”
The coach expressed no animosity toward Gladstone after the investigation concluded, noting that it’s time to move on.
“At this point in time, I just look at it like it is what it is,” he said. “Obviously they were disgruntled about something. What that was, I have no idea.”
Caldwell differed on this point of view, stating that the allegations against La Grande should be met with repercussions.
“It was very clear that the private investigator found no wrongdoing. For one person to cry foul and make it look so bad for La Grande, the community and my officials is totally wrong,” Caldwell said. “Quite frankly, I think that Gladstone School District needs to sanction the parent in one way or another. To make an allegation like that, that’s totally false and unfair.”
Since the allegations occurred in November, both school districts have made strides to mend the relationship between teams and schools. Both schools conducted elements of OSAA’s S.T.A.R. Initiative, which promotes equality and sportsmanship in sporting events. Prior to the game’s cancellation due to inclement weather, both schools’ boys basketball teams planned a dinner and shaking of hands at half court before a matchup on Dec. 20.
The OSAA findings also stated that both La Grande and Gladstone plan on implementing a point of contact to welcome opposing schools that are visiting home venues for athletic contests. These ideas and more are included in the plans to heal relations between both schools.
“I can say with confidence that we have good kids,” McIlmoil said. “We have kids that care about each other and they do respect people’s beliefs, ideas and who they are as individuals. Even though people may think otherwise, we do have great kids and families in this town.”
