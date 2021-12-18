LA GRANDE — Reactions remain mixed to Oregon’s law decriminalizing drugs and boosting the availability and usage of addiction recovery options.
Measure 110 passed by 58.5% in Oregon in November 2020 and went into effect Feb. 1. In Union County, 5,708 individuals (37.8%) voted in favor of the measure, while 8,650 (57.3%) voted against Measure 110.
“The difficulty of measuring 110’s impact on our community and policing at this time is we only have nine months of experience in determining short-term and long-term effects of Measure 110,” La Grande police Lt. Jason Hays said. “COVID-19 also complicates this since COVID mandates, joblessness and other COVID stressors also impact behavior and criminal activity.”
The measure adjusts the approach on drug addiction and abuse, reclassifying the penalties for drug possession. The penalty for drug possession is essentially the price of a parking ticket. The new punishment for smaller amounts of controlled substances is a $100 fine, which can be avoided if the individual seeks out a health assessment at an addiction recovery center.
This shift in drug possession enforcement was put into place to emphasize drug abuse as a public health issue, one that encourages addicts to reach out to addiction services instead of being placed behind bars.
Law enforcement
While Measure 110 was drafted with a goal of improving treatment for addictions, law enforcement across the state has had mixed feelings regarding the new procedures. The measure changed the approach of drug abuse enforcement, as police departments across the state are taking a more reactive approach to drug usage in communities.
“Historically we were proactive in our fight against illicit drug abuse, drug possession, drug manufacturing and drug dealing in a way to increase the livability within our community,” Hays said. “With the implementation of Measure 110 voted in by the people, it sends a message that illicit drug activity is not a priority within our communities in Oregon as it once was.”
According to Hays, local law enforcement in La Grande saw more success in drug abuse treatment when individuals were ordered by the court to receive drug treatment.
“We deal with citizens daily who are drug dependent, whose health digresses because we don’t have the ability to arrest them on drug charges that would typically get them into court-ordered drug treatment when they refuse to get treatment on a voluntary basis,” he said. “There is now very little accountability for drug-dependent persons, and we are seeing an increase in certain criminal conduct that could be contributed to the effects of Measure 110.”
According to Hays, there is a 135% increase in theft cases, 113% increase in criminal mischief-related calls, a 33% increase in assault-related calls and a 83% decrease in drug law violations that correlate with the start of Measure 110’s enforcement in February. The statistics are based on a comparison of criminal activity related to drug usage in Union County between February-November 2019 and February-November 2021.
Hays noted that it is difficult to quantify whether these stats are a direct result of Measure 110. He also stated that these numbers do not include calls for service where a report was not taken by law enforcement. The COVID-19 pandemic is another factor that is affecting crime trends across the country.
With that being said, Hays also noted mental health is the larger trend playing a negative role in communities.
“My personal feeling is the increase in people suffering from mental health issues has had a much larger impact on our policing and community than Measure 110,” he said. “Although, some mental health issues can also be Measure 110-related due to chronic drug abuse.”
He emphasized it is difficult to measure the effectiveness of Measure 110, seeing as a major shift in law enforcement takes time to fully take effect.
Legal system
Law enforcement is not seeing the same results from relaxed punishments for drug abuse versus when drugs were criminalized. That is not to say that a focus on recovery and mental health can’t be effective, but the legwork to switch the emphasis still is being put in place.
La Grande attorney Jared Boyd weighed in on what he has noticed from a legal standpoint, noting there has been a significant case drop due to Measure 110. While the intent of the measure is to make treatment and recovery options readily available, he said those options are lacking in Eastern Oregon.
“It’s a measure that was well-intended,” he said. “I agree with the goal of the measure, but there needs to be a much better system in place.”
Boyd said there are significantly less treatment options in Eastern Oregon as opposed to the western side of the state, which may be having a negative effect on Measure 110’s effectiveness on the eastern side of Oregon.
Court statistics from around the state also show that individuals are not showing up for their court appearances in high frequencies. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, defendants didn’t show up for circuit court appearance in about three-fifths of the 978 cases through Oct. 1 since the measure’s enforcement went into effect at the beginning of February.
According to Boyd, a rough estimate on reduction in criminal cases filed would be somewhere around 20-30%. He said he also expects a large ripple effect on defense attorneys’ budgets due to the absence of drug-related cases.
“I agree with the spirit of it. Jail doesn’t treat addiction, we know that,” Boyd said. “There needs to be changes and it needs to be fully implemented to fix crimes.”
Path to recovery
Early numbers may not reflect the measure’s long-term effects in Oregon, but the initial stages of Measure 110 have seen a major shakeup in how drug abuse is addressed in the state.
In a letter from Amy Ashton-Williams, the executive director of the Oregon Washington Health Network, she entailed what she described as positive strides that have been made since the passing of Measure 110.
“Measure 110 alone cannot fix this nationwide crisis, but it’s an important tool for how we stop treating addiction as a moral failing deserving of punishment, and start treating it as a health issue deserving of medical care,” Ashton-Williams said.
OWhN is one of 70 organizations funded through the first round of Measure 110 grants that were distributed this summer. The idea of increased recovery and treatment comes from the notion that money saved from the cost of arrests and incarceration can go to increased medical care.
According to Ashton-Williams, OWhN has opened three new drop-in peer centers in Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton — spaces where individuals can share experiences, get help and meet peiope who have overcome addiction.
While certain elements of the new system need time to be implemented and some aspects of law enforcement may see negative impacts, health officials such as Ashton-Williams are optimistic of Measure 110 moving forward.
“Oregon communities have been denied proper access to addiction recovery services for so long that it’s going to take some time before we feel the full positive impacts of this new law,” Ashton-Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of people who have, for far too long, fallen through the cracks. We’re working hard to meet the tremendous need, ensuring there is no wrong door when it comes to accessing critical care.”
As the new method for handling drug abuse and possession in Oregon becomes established, only time will tell the full impact of Measure 110 on substance abuse in the state.
