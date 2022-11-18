LA GRANDE — Opponents of the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line had another opportunity to speak their minds about the controversial project.
The hearing, held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, was one of the early steps in the Oregon Public Utility Commission’s quasi-judicial process to either grant or deny Idaho Power’s petition for a certificate of public necessity. The Boise-based power company is a major funder of the proposed B2H transmission line.
Public Utility Commissioners Mark Thompson and Letha Tawney traveled to La Grande for the public hearing. Commissioner Megan Decker attended virtually.
“We felt like the commissioners listened,” Jim Kreider, co-chair of the Union County-based Stop B2H Coalition, said.
Around 40 residents filled seats in the David E. Gilbert Event Center to listen to the public comment hearing, and nearly 20 people shared their concerns. Many residents spoke out against the transmission line and looked to the commissioners as a last hope to stop B2H. Overlapping concerns raised by residents at the meeting fell into three categories — issues with the process, the impact on Oregon as a whole and the impact at the local level.
Residents who had issues with the process cited the lack of an updated budget from Idaho Power on the transmission line and the failure to include the alternate route proposed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Broader concerns include environmental and ecological destruction along the transmission line. Individuals also brought up the possible damage to the Oregon Trail ruts and the impacts that would have on tourism.
At a more local level, people were concerned with the potential for wildfires caused by power lines and high noise levels emitted by the lines. Residents also voiced safety concerns about trucks using local roads to access towers if the transmission line is approved. Another major local concern was the impact on Morgan Lake if that route is used.
Fuji Kreider, a member of the Stop B2H Coalition, said many residents felt left out of the process and trapped in a cycle of governmental bodies making decisions without considering public input.
“We’re in a vicious cycle,” she said.
The commissioners were not able to answer questions at the hearing — rather their goal was simply to listen to opinions and gather information.
“There are things we heard tonight that we will make sure our staff looks into,” Thompson said.
The proposed transmission line would connect a new station near Boardman to an existing substation in southwest Idaho near Melba. In September, Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council approved a site certificate for the B2H line. The permit authorizes construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.
Various routes through Union County were initially considered as part of the B2H. The Energy Facility Siting Council’s approval means the Morgan Lake route would be followed when B2H, if formally approved, crosses Union County. The proposed Morgan Lake route runs from Morgan Lake Park, a few miles outside of La Grande, southeast to Ladd Canyon and into Baker County.
As part of the petition process, Idaho Power must provide evidence of need and justification to construct the line. The certificate details the purpose and route of the transmission line. It also provides a cost estimate and other relevant information.
It is up to the Public Utility Commission to determine the necessity, safety, practicability and justification in the public interest for the proposed transmission line, according to Oregon law.
If granted, the certificate would demonstrate that the transmission line is a public use and necessary for public convenience. The certificate would not condemn any land directly, but would be used by Idaho Power in court proceeding to use land along the path of the transmission line.
In addition to the application from Idaho Power, the Public Utility Commission will consider comments from members of the public and independent evidence gathered by commission staff.
