Another opportunity

A second public comment hearing will be conducted virtually by the Oregon Public Utility Commission on Monday, Dec. 5, via Zoom.

Public comments can also be submitted outside of hearings until Jan. 10, 2023. They can be emailed to PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov; mailed to Oregon Public Utility Commission, ATTN: AHD – PCN 5, P.O. Box 1088, Salem, 97308; or submitted over the phone by calling 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404.

Anyone who would like to be added to the distribution list in order to receive publicly available documents via email can submit a request to puc.hearings@puc.oregon.gov or by calling 503-378-6678 and asking to be added to docket number PCN 5 as an interested person.