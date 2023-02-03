OR237 Closure

Blowing dust and reduced visibility on Oregon Route 237 has lead the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the road from Island City to Cove on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. 

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

UNION COUNTY — Oregon Route 237 has been closed from Island City to Cove as of 8:16 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure spans from mileposts 1.5 to 9 and is due to blowing dust causing limited visibility on the road, according to a press release. ODOT recommends using alternative routes. 

