A 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tank crew fires their 120mm main gun on Sunday, July 23, 2023, during the battalion's training at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho.
A 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tank crew fires its 120mm main gun during the battalion's training at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
An M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crew with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment fires its coaxial machine gun at the Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
A 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tank crew fires their 120mm main gun on Sunday, July 23, 2023, during the battalion's training at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho.
Maj. W. Chris Clyne/Oregon National Guard
A 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tank crew fires its 120mm main gun during the battalion's training at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Maj. W. Chris Clyne/Oregon National Guard
An M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crew with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment fires its coaxial machine gun at the Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Maj. W. Chris Clyne/Oregon National Guard
A 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tank crew cleans the barrel of its 120mm canon at the Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
BOISE, Idaho — The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, showcased its combat prowess through rigorous training at the Orchard Combat Training Center, outside of Boise, Idaho, during the month of July.
The battalion, which includes soldiers from Union County, dedicated its annual training to fine-tuning the skills of tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews through intense live-fire gunnery exercises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.