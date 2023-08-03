BOISE, Idaho — The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, showcased its combat prowess through rigorous training at the Orchard Combat Training Center, outside of Boise, Idaho, during the month of July.

The battalion, which includes soldiers from Union County, dedicated its annual training to fine-tuning the skills of tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews through intense live-fire gunnery exercises.

