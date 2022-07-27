Zane_Averett.jpeg

Zane Averett, 16, is missing and believed to be in danger, according to an alert from Oregon child welfare workers. Averett spends time in the cities of Union and Elgin. There is also a chance he is attempting to travel to Idaho.

UNION — Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy from Union, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“We are aware,” said Sheriff Cody Bowen. “We are looking, (and) deputies are involved.”

