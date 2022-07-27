Zane Averett, 16, is missing and believed to be in danger, according to an alert from Oregon child welfare workers. Averett spends time in the cities of Union and Elgin. There is also a chance he is attempting to travel to Idaho.
UNION — Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy from Union, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
“We are aware,” said Sheriff Cody Bowen. “We are looking, (and) deputies are involved.”
Zane Averett, who is in foster care, has been missing since Friday, July 8, state officials said in an alert issued July 27. They believe Averett is in danger and is asking anyone who sees him to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.
Bowen said Averett, who was reported to the sheriff’s office on July 21 as a runaway, is a frequent runaway and this has been his behavior for several years.
According to the press release, Averett frequently spends time in the cities of Union and Elgin, and there is also a chance he is attempting to travel to Idaho.
Averett is 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown or dark blond hair and hazel-colored eyes. He has an eyebrow piercing and a tongue piercing.
“We encourage any community members with knowledge of his whereabouts to reach out to the sheriff’s office,” said Bowen.
