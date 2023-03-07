LA GRANDE — Oregon Community Trees has awarded La Grande and five other Oregon communities a total of almost $3,000 to help the communities boost their Oregon Arbor Month events. During the month of April, Oregonians across the state celebrate their community trees and the many benefits they bring. 

“These grants help smaller communities achieve a lot of what they hope to do during Arbor Month, from planting trees to engaging youth in tree-related education and activities,” Morgan Holen, chair of OCT’s grants subcommittee. 

