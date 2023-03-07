LA GRANDE — Oregon Community Trees has awarded La Grande and five other Oregon communities a total of almost $3,000 to help the communities boost their Oregon Arbor Month events. During the month of April, Oregonians across the state celebrate their community trees and the many benefits they bring.
“These grants help smaller communities achieve a lot of what they hope to do during Arbor Month, from planting trees to engaging youth in tree-related education and activities,” Morgan Holen, chair of OCT’s grants subcommittee.
To be eligible for a grant, a community must be a Tree City USA. To become a Tree City USA, communities must meet requirements for having basic tree-care policies and management in place. About 70 Oregon communities meet this standard.
Few Oregon cities have enjoyed Tree City USA status as long as La Grande, at 33 years. This year, the city is receiving $395 for prizes to give to winners of the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest for fourth and fifth grade students. La Grande’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a field day for the participating classes with tree-themed presentations and activity stations, ending with the announcement of the poster contest winners. All 200-plus posters will be displayed at Cook Memorial Library throughout April to celebrate Oregon Arbor Month.
Other recipients this year besides La Grande are Umatilla, Klamath Falls, Lincoln City, Newport and Sweet Home.
Since 2014, OCT has awarded 56 grants to 39 different Oregon Tree City USA communities.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.