PORTLAND — The campaign to change the border to allow rural Oregonians who feel more in tune with Idaho to exit the Beaver State gets more national TV attention this weekend.

“CBS Sunday Morning” has scheduled a repeat of its special episode, “A Nation Divided?” which includes a segment on the Oregon/Idaho border controversy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.