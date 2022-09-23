B2H linef aces final rounds of approval
A crew works on a transmission line tower outside of Boardman in November 2017. The Bonneville Power Administration on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, announced it, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp have a new deal on the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line that would run through Eastern Oregon.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — A proposed Eastern Oregon transmission line project may soon receive a critical green light from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council. 

The siting council is set to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Salem to discuss the status of Idaho Power's proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line. The council will first address contested portions of the proposed site plan for B2H and strategies for resolving them, according to the agenda for the meeting sent out by the Oregon Department of Energy. Later the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Boardman to Hemingway site plan.

